Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

China Stocks Sag

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 10 days ago

Bloomberg reports that China regulators are considering severe sanctions on Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) over its US IPO. The news sent its US-listed stock sharply lower overnight in New York, and that news, part of a relentless domestic big-tech crackdown by China, appears to be weighing on early sentiment in China markets. The Shanghai Composite has opened 0.45% lower, with the CSI 300 down 0.15%, and Hong Kong, home to many China tech-heavyweight listings, falling 0.85%.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Hong Kong#Sag#Bloomberg#Didi Global Lrb#Didi#The Shanghai Composite#Csi#Dow Jones#Twtr#Kospi#Australian#Asian#Covid#German#French#Eurozone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
Country
Japan
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Twitter
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Country
China
Related
StocksEntrepreneur

The Top 3 Stocks to Buy for August

Now that most of the mega-cap technology names have reported their earnings, many investors are trying to determine what’s next for the market. Will we see money rotate out of FAANG stocks and into some of the beaten-up value and cyclical names? Are we going to see some volatility given that most of the strongest earnings reports have been sold? Only time will tell, but it certainly makes sense for investors to start putting together a shopping list of quality names to add in August to stay ready for any of the scenarios to come.  
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks wipe out gains after Dow touches record high

U.S. equity markets finished mixed Monday as investors digested a trio of corporate deals and more earnings and looked ahead to the possibility of additional fiscal stimulus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 99 points, or 0.28%, while the S&P 500 index slipped 0.19% and the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.06%. The Dow had gained as many as 257 points earlier in the session, hitting an intraday record high, before rolling over. Monday's selling put the S&P 500 on track to snap its six-month winning streak.
Stocksinvesting.com

The 3 Smart Stocks to Buy and Watch for the Second Half of 2021

The benchmark indexes appear to be ending their first trading session of August in the green. However, given surging market volatility and the imminent threat of a rolling correction, investing in shares of industry leaders Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which have a stable performance history, could be a smart decision. Read on.The U.S. stock market has opened the first trading session of August in the green. Investors have lately been shrugging off concerns regarding the economic repercussions of the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. This is because the U.S. officially fully recovered from the pandemic in the second quarter with 6.5% GDP growth. Moreover, a recently approved bipartisan infrastructure bill proposal and the Fed’s unabated loose monetary policy are expected to keep the market bullish, offsetting concerns related to the resurgence of COVID-19.
StocksForbes

August Stock Market Outlook

The S&P 500 rose for a fifth straight month in July, capping off its longest winning streak since 2018. Even as some volatility returned to the U.S. stock market, the major benchmarks were all up at least 12% for the year. With earnings season underway, investors continue to get more...
Economyinvesting.com

JPMorgan says Chinese regulatory changes local, not global, problem

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) said on Monday that Chinese regulatory changes were a local, rather than a global, problem and that the bank remained overweight emerging market equities. The bank said while the regulation overhaul would likely continue, China would stop short of changes that cause an economic growth...
Stocksactionforex.com

Asian Markets In Green Territory

Asia’s heavyweight markets have started the week on a very positive note, after China initially dipped on weak PMI data. China’s Shanghai Composite, CSI 300 and Hang Seng all dropped in early trade with the mainland exchanges, abruptly reversing course as foreign investors pumped nearly a billion dollars down the Hong Kong to Shanghai/Shenzhen Connect. That has seen a stunning reversal as regulatory risk has been forgotten. The Shanghai Composite is 2.10% higher, the CSI 300 has leapt by 2.50%, and the Hang Seng is 0.90% to the positive.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Monday, ignoring the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday as traders are optimistic about a faster pace of the global economic recovery from the pandemic, with improving manufacturing data reported in most major markets. However, the upside is limited amid continued concerns about the rapid spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variants in the region. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday.
EconomyJournal Review

Asian stocks rise even as China's manufacturing slows

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks started the week higher Monday, even as China reported a slowdown in manufacturing activity and countries in the region continued to be hammered by the delta variant. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.7% to 27,742.28, while the Kospi in Seoul rose 0.1% to 3,205.43. The Hang...
Public Healthinvesting.com

Infrastructure Bill, ISM, China Cools, Vaccine Prices - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The Senate agrees on a draft $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The ISM puts out its final PMI for July, while Chinese PMIs provide further evidence of a slowdown, aggravated by the spread of localized Covid-19 outbreaks across a handful of provinces and cities. Square is buying Afterpay for $29 billion. Earnings season continues with updates from Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) and Loews (NYSE:L), among others, and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) push through big price increases in new contracts to supply the EU with vaccines. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 2nd August.
StocksPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks open August higher after posting 6th monthly gain

Stocks are starting August on a strong note after the S&P 500 closed out its sixth straight month of gains. The benchmark index was up 0.5% in the early going Monday, led by gains in banks and companies that rely on consumer spending. Square is up 7% after the payments processor agreed to buy Afterpay, which provides a “buy now, pay later’’ option for merchants, for $29 billion. European markets are also higher and Asian markets closed mixed. More U.S. companies are reporting their quarterly earnings this week, and so far second-quarter results have come in well ahead of analysts’ forecasts.
Industryinvesting.com

Oil Tumbles Almost 4% on China Concerns

Investing.com — When China sneezes, everything else catches a cold, apparently. Crude oil prices tumbled almost 4% after China's factory activity growth — measured by the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index -- fell to 50.3 last month, its lowest since April 2020. China’s economy had largely recovered from the disruptions...
Stocksinvesting.com

July Market Wrap: A Win For Stocks But Also Rising Unease

July was a good month for stocks—but the good news was nuanced. At the top of the list, the S&P 500 finished July up 2.28%, its sixth monthly gain in a row. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.25%, its fifth monthly gain in the seven months of 2021, and the NASDAQ Composite rose 1.16%, its sixth gain in seven months since the tech-heavy index fell 1.5% in May.
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Eases From Record as Stocks Struggle for Direction

Investing.com – The Dow struggled for direction on Monday, after hitting an intraday record high as investors weighed mixed quarterly results and data showing a slowdown in manufacturing activity. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%, or 26 points, though had hit an intraday record of 35,192.11. The S&P 500...
Economyinvesting.com

China's electric vehicle makers report strong July sales

(Reuters) -Electric vehicle sales at China's Li Auto and Xpeng Inc more than tripled in July from a year ago, while they doubled at Nio (NYSE:NIO) Inc, helped by robust demand for new energy automobiles in the world's biggest auto market. The rise in July deliveries comes at a time...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

European shares climb higher; oil hit by China demand concerns

LONDON (Aug 2): European shares picked up in early trading on Monday after a recovery in Asian equities overnight, with risk appetite boosted by recent strong earnings and a US infrastructure bill, though oil prices were hit by concerns about Chinese demand. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares...
Marketsinvesting.com

S&P 500, Dow subdued on virus woes, slowing economy

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow erased early gains on Monday as worries about the Delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowing U.S. economy overshadowed optimism around more fiscal stimulus and a strong second-quarter earnings season. Data earlier in the day showed that although U.S. manufacturing grew in...
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks higher as additional earnings reports to be released

U.S. equity futures are pointing to gains ahead of week two of second quarter earning season reporting. On Wall Street on Friday, indexes stumbled while wrapping up another strong month. The S&P 500, which marked six straight month of gains, lost 0.5% to 4,395.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed...
Stocksinvesting.com

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.33%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Personal & Household Goods and Chemicals sectors led shares higher. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 added 0.33% to hit a new all time high. The best performers of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy