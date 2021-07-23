Pro-Grade Sanitizing Wipes
The Purell Professional Surface Disinfecting Wipes are a powerful cleaning product for use in a range of environments that will work to quickly eradicate germs on an array of surfaces with ease. The product is formulated to kill 99.9% of the bacteria and viruses of concern that cold be lingering on the surface including cold and flue, Salmonella, strep, norovirus, E. coli, Listeria, VRE, MRSA and whooping cough. The wipes also work to kill the virus that causes COVID-19 in just 30-seconds.www.trendhunter.com
