Anti-bullying ‘Joe Bell’ has heart in the right place

By James Verniere
Boston Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRated R. At AMC Boston Common, Regal Fenway, AMC South Bay, Landmark Kendall Square and suburban theaters. I wonder if it was difficult for Mark Wahlberg to choose to play the real-life Joe Bell, an Oregon father of a gay son who died by suicide. Bell decided to walk across the country in 2013 to New York City to honor his son’s memory and speak out against bullying. As an adolescent, the Dorchester-born Wahlberg was cited for racist harassment of young African Americans. Two years later, he was sentenced to prison for felony assault of two Asian Americans. Bullying might be a touchy subject for Wahlberg to take on, but take it on he has, and while the result is a modest success, it is a success.

