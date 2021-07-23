Thomas Markle Considering Taking Daughter Meghan Markle To Court 'In The Very Near Future' To See Grandchildren Archie & Lilibet
Thomas Markle could be facing off with daughter Meghan Markle and son-in-law Prince Harry in court. The 77-year-old said he said he has not met the couple's two children, Archie or Lilibet. As such, “I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future,” Thomas told Fox News from his home in Rosarita, Mexico.okmagazine.com
