Zucchini, of course! If you've been following me for any length of time, you know how much I love zucchini. Especially fresh zucchini from my parents garden. My Dad goes to some serious lengths to have one of the best gardens I've ever seen...and this year, bringing buckets of water to his large garden probably was the key in producing so many zucchini week after week after week. I'm constantly looking for new ways to create amazing ways to enjoy zucchini; and I think I've really found something special this time.