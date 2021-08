Colde is less than two days away from releasing his new duet single with EXO's Baekhyun!. On July 19 KST, the R&B singer/songwriter unveiled the music video teaser for "When Dawn Comes Again." In the clip, fans get their very first listen to a sample of the song, a slow tempo R&B ballad accompanied by atmospheric yet minimal guitar accompaniment. The teaser also reveals model/actor Nam Yoon Su as the video's main character, seen alone on the rooftop of a building in the middle of Seoul's city center, quietly admiring the view of day breaking.