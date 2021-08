The “pingdemic” may now be holding back Britain’s economic recovery, data suggest.Figures showed a sharp slowdown in private-sector growth in July. This part of the economy expanded at its slowest pace in four months, and business optimism, a key weather vane for future prospects, slipped to a nine-month low.Staff being forced to isolate after being exposed to a case of Covid-19 was one driver of this slowdown, according to businesses’ responses. It has worsened existing staff shortages in sectors such as hospitality, according to the survey, which is compiled by research company IHS Markit and industry body, the Chartered Institute...