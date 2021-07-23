These Haines City Cemeteries Use GPS To Connect Residents With Their Deceased Loved Ones
A new application designed to help find grave sites is now available at the Forest Hill Cemetery and the North parcel of Oakland Cemetery in Haines City. Oakland Cemetery has just over 3,000 buried people there, and the new software could help to find a spot with or without a tombstone. A company called CIMS has helped implement the technology in an abundance of cities around the United States.wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu
