Leon Bridges is a 33-year-old Texan R&B singer who launched his career as a retro R&B singer so successfully that his 2015 debut, “Coming Home,” scored two Grammy nominations, earned him an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and even a performance for the Obamas at the White House. But he felt typecast and basically rebelled, veering off into a more esoteric, contemporary direction with his follow-up “Good Thing” — which scored him a Grammy win, for the song “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand.” Over the past few years he’s worked with everyone from Kacey Musgraves and John Mayer to Macklemore and Bun B and even left-field Houston alt-rock trio Khruangbin. “I love staying unpredictable,” he says, with no small understatement.