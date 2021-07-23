Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder & Kyle Kuzma ‘Feuded’ Throughout 2020-21 Season
One of the biggest strengths of the Los Angeles Lakers' 2020 championship team was their chemistry as they did everything together off the floor, and it showed on the floor when they had to depend on each other in dire situations. This past season's team though was never able to reach that level as the Lakers brought in a handful of new players and a short offseason, plus a wrath of injuries, really hurt in the chemistry department.www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0