New preschool and early education program opens in Moorestown
MOORESTOWN - Bancroft recently opened a new preschool & early education program here. The new facility enables Bancroft, which offers services for individuals with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities, to expand to more children ages 3 to 11 with autism and intellectual disabilities. It will serve approximately 65 students ( with current enrollment at 41) and it replaces the program in Cherry Hill, Bancroft said.www.thedailyjournal.com
