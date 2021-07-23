Cancel
Hospitals call for clarity as feds mull higher fines for flouting price-transparency rules

By Maya Kaufman, Shuan Sim
Crain's New York Business
 10 days ago

A federal proposal to increase hospital penalties for violating new price-transparency requirements has reignited the industry's push for more guidance on the data they must disclose. Quest's revenue continues to grow, hitting $2.6B in Q2. New York-Presbyterian gives $20M for health sciences school at Iona College. Flatiron cancer immunotherapy firm...

Grand Forks, NDINFORUM

5 North Dakota hospitals noncompliant with federal price transparency rule, nonprofit report finds

GRAND FORKS — Several North Dakota hospitals are not compliant with federal price transparency regulations for hospitals, a report by a patient rights advocacy group found. The compliance report randomly surveyed five North Dakota hospitals as part of its nationwide audit. While all five hospitals do post their prices in some form somewhere on their website as required by federal regulations, all five — Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck, Trinity Hospital in Minot, and the Sanford Medical Centers in Bismarck and Fargo — were found to be not fully compliant with various aspects of the rule.
Healthbenefitspro.com

CMS eyes stiffer penalties for price transparency noncompliance

Since the hospital price transparency rule went into effect in January, the rate of compliance has been low. The rule was supposed to allow consumers to find the negotiated rate for common health care procedures and better estimate how much it will cost them. And while many consumers continue to be unaware of the new rule, those that do try to take advantage of it are likely to come up empty-handed.
Health ServicesMissoulian

Hospital price transparency law unlikely to result in competitive prices

A Trump-era law meant to drive down health care costs through increased price transparency is proving ineffective in creating competition between hospitals. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Price Transparency rule aims to lift the veil over hidden health care prices by requiring hospitals to publish the price of common health care services. The prices must be publicly available in a “machine readable” spreadsheet, referred to as a chargemaster, of gross charges, discounted rates for those without insurance and payer specific negotiated rates.
Health Servicesmhealthintelligence.com

The Urgent Need for Healthcare Price Transparency

Twenty-five percent of health plan members have avoided care due to lack of information about costs. That represents a huge amount of potential healthcare spend in the future and highlights why healthcare price transparency efforts are so important. But it’s not enough to simply provide transparency tools, plans must offer a digital experience that allows their members to easily navigate their benefits, understand treatments, find doctors, access care, compare costs, and learn exactly what they will pay out of pocket. To help health plans better understand the needs and preferences of their members today, we recently commissioned a survey of more than 1,000 health plan members who shared their opinions on a variety of topics. This year’s report not only reveals an urgent need for price transparency, but also that people want help navigating healthcare and they’re looking to their health plans for guidance. Download the report now and start engaging with your members differently today.
Health Servicesorthospinenews.com

CMS proposes penalty increase for hospitals that fail to comply with price transparency rule

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is proposing to increase the penalty for hospitals that do not comply with the Hospital Price Transparency final rule. CMS wants to set a minimum civil monetary penalty of $300 per day for smaller hospitals that have a bed count of 30 or fewer and apply a penalty of $10/bed/day for hospitals with a bed count greater than 30, not to exceed a maximum daily dollar amount of $5,500.
Health ServicesTulsa World

Opinion: Hospitals prices show need for transparency

Would you pay $18.93 for a gallon of gas when the real price is only $2.50? If you’ve had surgery at many Oklahoma hospitals, there’s a good chance you have experienced that level of price gouging. Because hospitals exist in a market that lacks price transparency and competition, they are...
Health ServicesBuffalo News

Another Voice: It’s time for hospitals to make pricing transparent

Many hospitals are refusing to comply with a Trump-era requirement that went into effect on Jan. 1 to publish the prices for more than 300 “shoppable” medical procedures. This intransigence is alarming – and expensive. The rule could save American patients and insurers up to $27 billion annually, but only if hospitals play ball.
Albany, NYDaily Star

Hospitals mull whether to mandate vaccinations for staff

ALBANY — The question of whether health care staffers should be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 has emerged as a hot topic among upstate hospital administrators. "It is really a topic of discussion right now at all the hospitals we represent," said Gary Fitzgerald, president of the Iroquois Healthcare Alliance, a network that includes dozens of upstate medical facilities.
U.S. PoliticsLivingston Parish News

Biden executive order requires hospitals to comply with price transparency rule

(The Center Square) – Tucked inside a July 9 executive order issued by President Joe Biden on competition is a hospital price transparency requirement first implemented by the Trump administration. Hospitals fought the Trump order twice in court and lost. Since then, the majority of hospitals nationwide have not complied with federal transparency guidelines and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ CMS announced it would up the penalty for noncompliance to $2 million.
Health Servicesnatlawreview.com

CMS Continues Its Focus on Hospital Pricing Transparency

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (“CMS”) message this year has been consistent – hospitals need to comply with CMS’ Hospital Transparency Rule. This rule requires hospitals and health systems to disclose a comprehensive list of standard charges for all items and services and a consumer-friendly list of prices associated with a narrower “shoppable” set of services. In an effort to increase sluggish compliance, CMS has now proposed significantly increased penalties on hospitals that fail to comply. The proposal would increase the maximum Civil Monetary Penalty (“CMP”) to $2,007,500 for a full year of noncompliance. The maximum daily penalty would increase to $5,500 for hospitals with bed counts greater than 30 and $300 for hospitals with bed counts less than 30.
