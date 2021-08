Mencom, the leading manufacturer of panel interface connectors, has announced the release of their new ‘stainless steel' version for the single cover low-profile housing. A Panel Interface Connector (PIC) also known as a programming port is a device that typically mounts to the outside of a control panel housing a PLC, computer, or other typed of programmable device. Once in place, the PIC, which houses convenient pass-through connections, allows quick, easy, safe access to the controls inside the cabinet without opening the main door. The ability to interface with the contents of the cabinet without opening the door prevents a lot of potential safety hazards associated with having an open electrical panel, such as Arc Flash.