With Carlo Ancelotti having a host of players at his disposal at Real Madrid, it will be interesting to see how he utilizes a massive squad and keeps everybody happy. The Italian is facing a good type of headache because it is not often that a manager can choose out of two and perhaps even three good players in each position. With that in mind, it must be said that the pressure on him to deliver will also be tremendous as it will be expected that injuries, suspensions and a busy schedule will still leave Ancelotti with a list of options to choose from.