Braves' Charlie Morton: Earns ninth win

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Braves have no plans to wave the white flag before the trade deadline. With New York not exactly running away with first place, the Braves are still within striking distance. Atlanta has the opportunity to cut down New York’s four-game division lead this week with two more games against the Mets. After a bit of a slow start, Charlie Morton has trimmed his ERA down to 3.72, mostly thanks to a very strong June in which he only allowed a .163 batting average and .459 OPS to opposing hitters. Morton has been a horse for the Braves, and even if he’s on an expiring contract, they’re going to need him if they want to push for another division title.