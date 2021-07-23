Braves' Charlie Morton: Earns ninth win
Morton (9-3) allowed two earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out eight across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Phillies. Morton was given plenty of run support early, as Atlanta was up by six runs by the end of the fourth inning. He took advantage and was shutting out the Phillies until the seventh inning, when he surrendered a triple, double and walk prior to being pulled. Morton has been excellent in seven starts since June 17, as he's worked at least six innings in all but one outing while posting a 2.40 ERA and striking out 55 across 45 frames.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0