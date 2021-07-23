Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Powers offense in win
Carlson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles and an additional run scored in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Cubs. The outfielder opened the scoring with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning. Carlson was also on base for Nolan Arenado's third-inning blast. The three-hit effort lifted Carlson's batting average to .259, and he's added nine homers, 38 RBI and 49 runs scored through 402 plate appearances this year. He's remained a fixture at or near the top of the order, often serving as the leadoff hitter versus right-handed pitchers.www.cbssports.com
