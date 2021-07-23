Cancel
Rays' Luis Patino: Iffy performance in no-decision

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Patino allowed four runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus Cleveland on Thursday. Patino was alright, but he was in line for the loss when he exited the contest. Tampa Bay got him off the hook by rallying to tie the game in the ninth inning. The right-hander's ERA rose to 5.26 with a 1.25 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB across 25.2 innings this season. Considering manager Kevin Cash suggested Patino would need a strong performance to stick in the rotation going forward, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 21-year-old end up either in the bullpen or back at Triple-A Durham after an unimpressive start.

