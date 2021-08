Jackson Browne – Downhill from Everywhere☠☠☠☠☆Jackson Browne’s first new album in seven years takes its name from a remark by the oceanographer Captain Charles Moore, that “the ocean is downhill from everywhere”. Given that Browne has been writing songs about the dangers of a collapsing ecosystem since the early Seventies, it’s no surprise to hear him now rallying the environmentalist cause as climate sirens wail. The title track is an impassioned plea to stop dumping plastic into our oceans, and includes Browne’s first use of the word “anthropocene” (impressive even for this unusually verbose songwriter).Almost half a century has passed...