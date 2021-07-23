Crystal Fox credits Tyler Perry for her TV acting renaissance

She named her dog Oscar and then won one. Now, she's stepping into Aretha Franklin's shoes for the role of a lifetime. During the third season of American Idol auditions, a young Jennifer Hudson strolls in sporting a black sleeveless dress and a sunny smile. The Chicago native, then 23 years old, announces that she will be singing "Share Your Love with Me," popularized by Aretha Franklin, to slight skepticism from judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell. ("We're going to expect something better than a cruise-ship performance, right?" Jackson inquires after it is revealed that Hudson just wrapped up a job on a Disney cruise line.) Not one minute later, the trio are visibly stunned by her moving rendition, which blew the roof off the building. Jackson even goes so far as to declare that she is "absolutely brilliant, the best singer I've heard so far," and they unanimously decide to send her to the next round. The rest, as they say, is history.