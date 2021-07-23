Basketball: Lake Mills graduate Mark Darnall excited for first season at Eastern Washington
Mark Darnall has spent the last decade working his way up the food chain. Darnall, a 2005 Lake Mills High School graduate, accepted in May an assistant coaching position at NCAA Division 1 Eastern Washington University for men’s basketball. After four seasons at Division II Chico State, Darnall will now work for new Eastern head coach David Riley, who took over the lead role in March after Shantay Legans accepted the Portland University head coaching gig shortly after the Eagles’ NCAA Tournament run concluded.www.hngnews.com
