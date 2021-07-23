As Eagles' training camp nears, these 6 unheralded players could have major roles this season

There’s no doubt that cornerback will be the position at the top of everyone’s mind as we head into training camp. Rightfully so, as the secondary of the Eagles has been a hodgepodge of Band-Aids and stopgaps for the last few seasons. Now with a lasting CB1 on the roster, Philadelphia will need to sort out the scrum of roster hopefuls behind Darius Slay. Obviously, the preeminent debate will be centered around the second outside corner position. However, if that spot goes to the presumed starter, Avonte Maddox — there is a major question about who will start in the slot.