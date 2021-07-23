Cloward H2O celebrates past project at Sandy Lane Resort & Spa

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas, a hospitality management firm, has acquired the Danfords Hotel, Marina & Spa located in Port Jefferson, New York. Surrounded by views of Long Island Sound—and nestled in the heart of Port Jefferson Village—Danfords Hotel, Marina & Spa has 92 guestrooms and suites and a marina featuring more than 100 slips and over 1,000 feet of side to tie with the capacity to accommodate vessels up to 250’ in length. Danfords onsite restaurant and lounge, WAVE, offers rare waterfront dining on the docks or the outdoor deck, as well as indoor dining. Danfords Hotel, Marina & Spa, has approximately 14,000 square feet of meeting and function space to accommodate weddings, special occasions, or events and also features The Butterfly Spa with a complete menu of luxurious spa services. Additionally, as part of the transaction, TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas will also manage catering operations at Waterview Restaurant located at the Port Jefferson Country Club.