in conversation with maurizio cattelan on his 'breath ghosts blind' show
Set within milan’s pirelli hangarbicocca, breath ghosts blind marks maurizio cattelan’s return to milan after more than a decade. one of the world’s most renowned contemporary art figures, cattelan is known for revealing the fractures in our everyday existing, depicting reality, even in its most dramatic aspects. composed of three installations, breath, ghosts, and blind — the same three words that also form the title — the show presents visitors with powerful representations that encourage reflections on the most disorienting aspects of our present times, as well as on existential concerns such as the meaning of life or the inevitability of death.www.designboom.com
Comments / 0