Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

NASA’s InSight Mission Reveals the Detailed Internal Structure of Mars

scitechdaily.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing information obtained from around a dozen earthquakes detected on Mars by the Very Broad Band SEIS seismometer, developed in France, the international team of NASA’s InSight mission has unveiled the internal structure of Mars. The three papers published on July 23, 2021, in the journal Science, involving numerous co-authors from French institutions and laboratories, including the CNRS, the Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, and Université de Paris, and supported in particular by the French space agency CNES and the French National Research Agency ANR, provide, for the first time, an estimate of the size of the planet’s core, the thickness of its crust and the structure of its mantle, based on the analysis of seismic waves reflected and modified by interfaces in its interior. It makes this the first-ever seismic exploration of the internal structure of a terrestrial planet other than Earth, and an important step towards understanding the formation and thermal evolution of Mars.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Exploration Program#Sorbonne University#Earth#French#Cnrs#Universit De Paris#Seis#The University Of Cologne#Martian#Vbb#The University Of Paris#Ipgp#Cnes#Mars Quake Service#Mqs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
SciencePosted by
NBC News

Earth's energy imbalance removes almost all doubt from human-made climate change

For decades, Earth’s energy system has been out of whack. Stability in Earth's climate hinges on a delicate balance between the amount of energy the planet absorbs from the sun and the amount of energy Earth emits back into space. But that equilibrium has been thrown off in recent years — and the imbalance is growing, according to a paper published Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

The Solar Wind Across Our Solar System [Infographic]

The Sun releases a constant stream of particles and magnetic ﬁelds called the solar wind. This solar wind slams worlds across the solar system with particles and radiation – which can stream all the way to planetary surfaces unless thwarted by an atmosphere, magnetic ﬁeld, or both. Here’s how these solar particles interact with a few select planets and other celestial bodies.
Energy Industryscitechdaily.com

Black Carbon Aerosols in Beijing, China Become “Slim”

Black carbon (BC) is the product of incomplete combustion of fossil fuels, biofuel, and biomass. By strongly absorbing solar radiation, BC can heat the atmosphere, affect its stability, and further deteriorate air quality. The climatic and environmental effects of BC are determined by its loading in the atmosphere. Scientists find...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Earth Is Rapidly Dying, as Its Vital Signs Are Now More in Danger

We’re going through an ongoing climate crisis, and it’s probably going to get worse. There’s a new report showing the state of the Earth, and let us tell you, this is no joke. The updates are horrifying, and we need to change something. Researchers stated: “We are nearing or have...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Queqiao: The Bridge Between Earth and the Far Side of the Moon

Researchers explain the design of the relay communication satellite that enabled us to peek at the hidden face of the moon. Because of a phenomenon called gravitational locking, the Moon always faces the Earth from the same side. This proved useful in the early lunar landing missions in the 20th century, as there was always a direct line of sight for uninterrupted radiocommunications between Earth ground stations and equipment on the Moon. However, gravitational locking makes exploring the hidden face of the moon–the far side–much more challenging, because signals cannot be sent directly across the Moon towards Earth.
Earth Sciencescitechdaily.com

New Modelling of Ancient Antarctic Ice Sheets Helps Us See the Future of Global Warming

New research from University of Massachusetts Amherst gives clearer picture of mid-Miocene Antarctic ice sheet. Last month saw the average concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) climb to almost 418 parts-per-million, a level not seen on Earth for millions of years. In order to get a sense of what our future may hold, scientists have been looking to the deep past. Now, new research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, which combines climate, ice sheet and vegetation model simulations with a suite of different climatic and geologic scenarios, opens the clearest window yet into the deep history of the Antarctic ice sheet and what our planetary future might hold.
Aerospace & DefenseCosmos

Blobs in space

Fake muscles, the Blob, and a 3D printing project that aims to turn Moon dust into human habitats are about to head to the International Space Station (ISS). The uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft, carrying the latest series of space science experiments, is due to launch in a fortnight. On board is...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

A Slowdown in Earth’s Rotation Could Have Affected the Oxygen Content of the Atmosphere

A long day for microbes, and the rise of oxygen on Earth. Virtually all oxygen on Earth was and is produced by photosynthesis, which was invented by tiny organisms, the cyanobacteria, when our planet was still a rather uninhabitable place. Cyanobacteria evolved more than 2.4 billion years ago, but Earth only slowly transformed to the oxygen-rich planet we know today. “We do not fully understand why it took so long and what factors controlled Earth’s oxygenation,“ said geomicrobiologist Judith Klatt. “But when studying mats of cyanobacteria in the Middle Island Sinkhole in Lake Huron in Michigan, which live under conditions resembling early Earth, I had an idea.”
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Mars’ Underground “Lakes” May Not Be What We’re Hoping For

Many people are hoping for encounters with extraterrestrial civilizations willing to reveal the secrets of the Universe for us. These folks were super excited when underground “lakes” were discovered on Mars. Life cannot possibly exist without the presence of liquid water. But a new article from Gizmodo comes to shatter...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Light Echo From Behind a Black Hole Confirms Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity

For the first time, astronomers have singled out light coming from behind a black hole, enabling them to study the processes on its far side. Using ESA’s XMM-Newton and NASA’s NuSTAR space telescopes, an international team of scientists led by Dan Wilkins of Stanford University in the USA observed extremely bright flares of X-ray light coming from around a black hole.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

A Supermassive Black Hole Emitted a Flare Away From Us, but Its Intense Gravity Redirected the Blast Back in Our Direction

In 1916, Albert Einstein put the finishing touches on his Theory of General Relativity, a journey that began in 1905 with his attempts to reconcile Newton’s own theories of gravitation with the laws of electromagnetism. Once complete, Einstein’s theory provided a unified description of gravity as a geometric property of the cosmos, where massive objects alter the curvature of spacetime, affecting everything around them.
Astronomyastrobiology.com

Two Asteroids Discovered To Have Complex Organic Matter

Two asteroids (203 Pompeja and 269 Justitia) have been discovered with a redder spectrum (※1) than any other object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The discovery was led by HASEGAWA Sunao, Associate Senior Researcher at ISAS JAXA, with an international team of researchers from MIT, the University of Hawai'i, Seoul National University, Kyoto University and the Laboratoire d'Astrophysique de Marseille.
AstronomyNASA

NASA Study Highlights Importance of Surface Shadows in Moon Water Puzzle

Scientists are confident that water ice can be found at the Moon’s poles inside permanently shadowed craters – in other words, craters that never receive sunlight. But observations show water ice is also present across much of the lunar surface, even during daytime. This is a puzzle: Previous computer models suggested any water ice that forms during the lunar night should quickly burn off as the Sun climbs overhead.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA Interns Take Space Washing Machine Designs for a Spin

There is no laundry in space… yet. Astronauts only bring two small suitcases-worth of clothes aboard the International Space Station, sometimes wearing the same pair of underwear for up to a week. And these used garments aren’t washed – they’re booted onto ships that burn up in the atmosphere. At...
AstronomyNASA

Launching the World’s Biggest Space Telescope

We are getting ready to launch the biggest space telescope ever built – NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Its scientific promise is breathtaking. Discoveries ranging from imaging the first galaxies in the universe, analyzing the atmospheres of planets orbiting other stars in our galaxy, and even making discoveries in our solar system – the Webb space telescope is a dream come true for astronomers and science fans alike.

Comments / 0

Community Policy