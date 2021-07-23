Cass County Fair Begins Wednesday, July 28

(Atlantic) The Cass County Fair kicks off Wednesday, July 28th.

Kate Olson, Cass County Extension Director, said they have already done some pre-judging for the fair.

Olson encourages everyone to visit the exhibit building during the fair not only to check out all of the static exhibits the kids brought in, but you can also view the table setting displays and bucket of junk projects and vote for your favorite table setting entry and bucket of junk.

We’ll keep you updated on all of the Cass County Fair events and results throughout next week.

A schedule of events can be found on the Cass County Extension website. You can also follow the Cass County Fair on Facebook and Instagram for daily schedule updates and previews.