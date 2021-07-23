Deep Bio Announces Research Collaboration with a Major Cancer Institute

Deep Bio renews Research Collaboration Agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Deep Bio, a leading company in digital pathology and cancer diagnostics, today announced a renewal of their Research Collaboration Agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute aimed at evaluating prostate cancer tumors. This collaboration with Dana-Farber is a part of the Men of African Descent and Carcinoma of the Prostate (MADCaP) Consortium, a global collaboration formed to evaluate the high burden of prostate cancer in the Sub-Saharan African (SSA) population. Dana-Farber is a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School and the founding member of Dana–Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, the largest National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in the nation.