Carrols, Big Burger King Franchisee Makes First Investment After Pandemic
On July 8, 2021, Carrols, a Burger King franchisee, announced that it has purchased nineteen restaurants based in Michigan and Indiana. This is Carrols corporation's first investment in two years. In a recent statement, Dan Accordino, Carrols CEO, said, "With low debt levels, we have been seeking opportunities to expand our overall portfolio." As of 2019, Carrols operated over one thousand Burger King locations and could acquire another 50 sites, according to the Restaurant Business.www.foodworldnews.com
