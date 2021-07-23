Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

JOE BELL- Review

By Jim Batts
wearemoviegeeks.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time of year is often thought of as a perfect time for strengthening family bonds. And now this new Summer flick explores this, an “inspired by true events” tale of a father and son, who seem to have little in common aside from DNA. So, are they trying connect via a sport like baseball, or perhaps working on a house or on restoring an old car? No, they’re taking a trip across the USA…the long way…on foot. Of course, there’s more to this journey than leisurely taking in the site from ground level. No, it’s more of a mission to stand up to the forces of ignorance and intolerance, That’s the plan of this story’s weary patriarch, a simple small-town fella’ named JOE BELL.

www.wearemoviegeeks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Bell
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Diana Ossana
Person
Gary Sinise
Person
Connie Britton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Little Joe#Bullying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: In ‘Joe Bell,’ Mark Wahlberg headlines complex look at a man coping with tragedy

“Joe Bell” is better than it had to be. In fact, if you go in knowing the movie’s subject, you’ll find it more complicated and interesting than you might expect. The movie is based on the real-life story of Joe Bell, an Oregon man whose 15-year-old son, Jadin Bell, died by suicide after being relentlessly bullied in school for being gay. Joe (Mark Wahlberg), in the depths of his grief, decides what he wants to do in tribute to his son. He will quit his job, borrow against his retirement and walk across the entire breadth of United States, talking to everyone he meets about the dangers of bullying.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

'Joe Bell' Film Review: Mark Wahlberg Hits the Road to Make You Cry

The opening credits of "Joe Bell" point out that the film is based on a true story, but it might be best to go into it not knowing too much about that story. That's not because the film from director Reinaldo Marcus Green ("Monsters and Men") in any way betrays the real events, or even distorts them too much -- on the whole, the drama written by Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry tries hard to do justice to Joe Bell, an Oregon man who in 2013 set out to walk across the United States to bring attention to bullying after his son, Jadin, was mercilessly mocked and bullied for being gay.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About How Being a Father of Four Prepared Him for Emotional ‘Joe Bell’ Role

Mark Wahlberg’s emotional role in his new ‘Joe Bell’ film resulted from years of parenting four children. “Joe Bell” is the tragic true-life story of a man’s determination to make a difference in the world. The film handles tough topics like anti-bullying, suicide prevention, social media dangers, and a teenage son’s struggle with growing up.
TV & VideosDecider

Is Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Joe Bell’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will ‘Joe Bell’ Be on Streaming?

Get your tissues ready, because Mark Wahlberg is bringing to life the emotional tale of a father grieving his son in his new biographical drama, Joe Bell. Based on a true story, Joe Bell stars Wahlberg as, well, Joe Bell, a man whose 15-year-old openly gay son Jadin died by suicide in 2013. In an effort to raise awareness for a campaign against bullying, Bell embarked on a walk across the United States, a journey that was harrowing both emotionally and physically. The film, previously titled Good Joe Bell, premiered at Toronto International Film Festival last September, and, after a few false starts, is now finally coming out in theaters this weekend.
MoviesFOX Reno

Review: 'Joe Bell' is a powerful, true story clumsily told

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Reid Miller, Connie Britton, Gary Sinise. Rated: R for language including offensive slurs, some disturbing material, and teen partying. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Joe Bell, a working-class father, sets out on a journey to walk across America talking to youth about bullying after his son, who is gay, is bullied while attending high school.
MoviesDerrick

Movie review: 'Joe Bell' tells tale of emotional redemption

The new Mark Wahlberg-starring drama “Joe Bell,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is based on a true story that took place in 2013, when a lumber worker, Joe Bell (Wahlberg), set out on a journey to walk from La Grande, Oregon, to New York City. His stated goal was to bring awareness to bullying, spurred by the horrific experiences of his teen son, Jadin (Reid Miller), who came out as gay as a young teenager. Initially, Jadin joins his father on the walk, bopping along next to him, singing Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” ribbing his old man, the two sparring with each other about what Joe’s trying to accomplish out here on the road.
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

Anti-bullying 'Joe Bell' has heart in the right place

Rated R. At AMC Boston Common, Regal Fenway, AMC South Bay, Landmark Kendall Square and suburban theaters. I wonder if it was difficult for Mark Wahlberg to choose to play the real-life Joe Bell, an Oregon father of a gay son who died by suicide. Bell decided to walk across the country in 2013 to New York City to honor his son's memory and speak out against bullying. As an adolescent, the Dorchester-born Wahlberg was cited for racist harassment of young African Americans. Two years later, he was sentenced to prison for felony assault of two Asian Americans. Bullying might be a touchy subject for Wahlberg to take on, but take it on he has, and while the result is a modest success, it is a success.
MoviesMiami Herald

Review: Is ‘Joe Bell’ Mark Wahlberg’s personal hate-crime atonement project?

Bullying and intolerance can have a deadly effect,” Mark Wahlberg says at the beginning of “Joe Bell,” in theaters Friday. The title character of this movie, originally titled “Good Joe Bell,” speaks, uneasily, to a group of high school students somewhere out West about his ambitious walk across America. The Oregon native undertook his bullying awareness campaign in 2013 to draw attention to his 15-year-old son Jadin’s experiences as a target of relentless harassment, at school and online, after he came out as gay.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

A true story of gay bullying turns preachy in the Mark Wahlberg movie 'Joe Bell'

Based on a true story about the bullying of a gay teenager and its tragic consequences, the drama "Joe Bell" has a message to deliver. That message, which is good and necessary - urgent even - isn't simply the point of this well-meaning movie. It's the whole plot, which follows the teenager's father, played by Mark Wahlberg, as he undertakes a mission to raise awareness about the effects of homophobia by walking across America while giving speeches. But as delivered by this film and its titular main messenger, those words feels less vital than perfunctory, more preachy than truly, deeply felt.
MoviesKGET 17

‘Joe Bell’ takes personal look at extremely large issues

(KGET) — “Joe Bell” is based on the true story of the unimaginable horrible consequences that are the manifestation of relentless bullying. The production would have been strong if it had focused on such hot-button issues such as the lack of training in schools to handle such issues. But, director Reinaldo Marcus Green opted to focus more on the personal story than the political elements.
Celebritiespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Joe Bell’ Interview: Reid Miller On the Challenge of Playing Real-Life Bullied Teen Jadin Bell

It can’t be easy to star in your first major film under any circumstances. But to also portray a real-life figure such as Jadin Bell, whose suicide in 2013 brought attention to the impact of bullying on members of the LGBTQ community, the challenge was even greater. By all accounts, rising star Reid Miller met that challenge in Joe Bell, breathing life into the film and becoming its emotional heart.
MoviesCollider

Connie Britton on ‘Joe Bell’ and Why She Loved Playing Tami Taylor and Making 'Friday Night Lights'

With director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Joe Bell opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke with Connie Britton about being part of the biographical drama. Written by Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry, who co-wrote the screenplay for Brokeback Mountain, Joe Bell is based on a true story and stars Mark Wahlberg as an Oregonian father who decides to walk from Oregon to New York City to pay tribute to his son, Jadin (Reid Miller), a gay teen who committed suicide after being bullied. Britton plays Wahlberg's wife and the film also stars Gary Sinise.
CelebritiesRedlands Daily Facts

Young ‘Joe Bell’ star Reid Miller talks portraying real-life bullied LGBTQ teen

In 2013, a high school boy named Jadin Bell hanged himself in the tiny town of Le Grande, Oregon. Jadin was driven to suicide after being relentlessly bullied both in person and digitally for being gay. The story became national news as a symbol of the tragic cost of homophobia and soon after, Jadin’s father Joe, fueled by grief and guilt, set out to walk all the way across the country to raise awareness about the need to confront and stop bullying.

Comments / 0

Community Policy