It can be a real struggle getting used to putting a car seat for your toddler into your car. Recently, my daughter Katie arrived for a visit from North Carolina with my two little grandchildren in tow. Having been removed from the car seat dilemma for many years now, I arrived at the airport ready to carry the kiddies back home to our house in safety. To say that putting the car seat in my vehicle was difficult is a monument to understatement. Katie persevered however and we managed to get it done.