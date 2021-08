Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have finalized their divorce, and it’s left Jana with tears — but also with hope for the future. She posted on Instagram, “Taking a minute to reflect on set. Today has not been easy and I didn’t know if I would even say anything. If I’m honest I had no idea how I would feel. Relieved? Sad? But I got the ‘final’ call that I’m officially divorced and the tears came.”