Stock futures are pointed higher to start the new month, with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) up 97 points, while S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures are also sporting solid gains. Boosting sentiment this morning are easing Covid-19 delta variant fears, as well as progress towards an infrastructure bill in the Senate, which included $550 billion in new spending over the next five years, in addition to the previously approved $450 billion.