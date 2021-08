SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rain chances will stay low through most of the week with even cloud cover hard to come by. The sunny and cool pattern will stick around for a few more days before temperatures turn back to the 80s. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 70s and warm closer to 90 degrees by the weekend. Overall humidity levels on Tuesday and Wednesday will stay low with dew points in the 50s and 60s and gradually increasing Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, the combination of high heat and humidity will be back in the forecast making for rain chances and thunderstorms.