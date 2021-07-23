Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

A Shortage Of Aviation Fuel Temporarily Grounds Some Firefighting Efforts

By Boise State Public Radio News
nprillinois.org
 10 days ago

Refineries are still ramping up after the pandemic tanked fuel demand. That's causing shortages at the airports where firefighting tanker planes and helicopters fill up. Troy Oppie grew up playing trombone in Seattle, developing an interest in jazz at an early age thanks to many great music teachers. That interest in music became an interest in radio, and Troy was eventually blessed with an opportunity to host overnight jazz programming on KPLU-FM in Seattle for nearly five years.

www.nprillinois.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighting#Aviation Fuel#Seattle#Refineries#Helicopters#Kplu Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseaspenpublicradio.org

Jet Fuel Shortage Is A Headache For Air Travelers And Firefighters

The U.S. is facing a jet fuel shortage this summer. It’s causing long delays at airports across the West as well as some concern among aerial firefighters. “The whole aviation community is pitching in and working together to try to alleviate this problem,” said Kevin Condit, a spokesperson for Neptune Aviation Services in Montana.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Airports See Role In Encouraging Increase In Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Europe’s airports see a role for themselves in encouraging the use of alternatives to kerosene, as new European legislation highlights their vital role in reducing the sector’s emissions. On a practical level, introducing drop-in sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) made from biomass is straightforward... Airports See Role In Encouraging Increase In...
Honolulu, HIworldairlinenews.com

Rhoades Aviation dba Transair is grounded

Transair, operated by Rhoades Aviation, which operated the Boeing 737-200 that ditched in the Pacific Ocean near Honolulu on July 2 has been grounded by the FAA. The FAA has been looking into the maintenance and safety practices of Transair’s parent company, Rhoades Aviation, since the fall of 2020. The...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Electric Aircraft And The Boeing 787: Hawaiian Airlines On Its Fleet

Hawaiian Airlines has a fleet of 69 aircraft. Comprised of both jet aircraft and turboprops, the carrier is Hawaii’s hometown airline and flies the longest scheduled nonstop domestic route in the world and has a heavy inter-island schedule. On the airline’s second-quarter earnings call this past week, the carrier’s executives were asked about plans for its future fleet. Here is what they had to say on various topics.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Cargolux Boeing 747-400 Experiences Engine Fire Warning In China

A Cargolux Boeing 747-400 was forced to return to Zhengzhou, China, after facing a fire warning. The freighter aircraft was en route to Chicago and was only an hour into the flight before turning back. Let’s find out more. Back. Cargolux flight CV9763 departed in Zhengzhou International Airport at 16:50...
TrafficDaily Telegram

Labor shortage, supply chain delays leads DTA to temporarily suspend some services

The labor shortage, along with delays in obtaining bus parts has led the Duluth Transit Authority to temporarily suspend a few of its services starting Sunday. A return date has not been set for the suspended routes, DTA General Manager Rod Fournier said in a news release. The DTA is in the process of bringing on new bus drivers and working with supply chain partners to resolve the shortage issues.
Fort Wayne, IN963xke.com

GM to temporarily close Fort Wayne Plant amid chip shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Workers at GM’s truck plant in Fort Wayne are being sent home for a week because of the global chip shortage. On Thursday, the company said it will stop production at the plant starting on Monday. GM says there are simply not enough computer chips available.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Hundreds Stranded Following Many Spirit Flight Cancelations

Spirit Airlines has been canceling a multitude of flights across the country over the past 24 hours. The carrier denies any rumors that the issues have been caused by pilot and cabin crew strikes and states that the cancelations, affecting hundreds of people stranded in Florida, are due to weather and operational challenges.
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

Air Transat Returns With First Commercial Flight in Six Months

The ever-changing Covid-19 travel restrictions across various countries have continued to increase uncertainties amongst airlines, and Canadian carrier Air Transat was one of such airlines that were handed a lengthy flightless period. Now, for the first-time in six months, Air Transat made an announcement on Friday about its return to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy