Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

I've Been Using Nutribullet's New Compact Air Fryer More Than My Oven—Here's Why

By Katie Macdonald
Food & Wine
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI held out on getting an air fryer for quite a while. It wasn't that I thought the kitchen gadget is a passing trend—I know the hype is real. From quickly transforming foods into crispy bites to roasting last-minute meals to baking breads and cakes, the air fryers are game changers for home cooks. But as someone who lives in New York City, I didn't believe my kitchen had the space to squeeze in one more appliance.

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oven#Hot Air#New Compact Air Fryer#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
LifestyleKLFY.com

Best air fryer toaster oven combo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Air fryers are becoming more and more popular and may soon be a staple in nearly every home. This is because they offer a quick and healthy way to prepare meals while getting that crispy texture that was previously only possible with deep fat frying.
ShoppingFood Network

We Tried Drew Barrymore's New Air Fryer and Here's What We Think

These days, with so many amazing kitchen tools and appliances to choose from, consumers are seeking something more from what they buy. Chalk it up to the age of social media; these days, everyone is looking for beauty. It comes as no surprise then, that Walmart partnered with Drew Barrymore to create their new line of cookware, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore. This collection of appliances, cutlery, gadgets, and other cookware is sold exclusively at Walmart and features a bold, beautiful design in a range of eye-catching colors. But is it up to snuff when compared with other air fryers we’ve tested, or is it all looks and no muscle? Here's how our testing bore out.
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This 2-Ingredient Dough Recipe Has Gone Viral So We Tested It Out

Finding new recipes is so much easier than it was for our moms and grandmas. Instead of flipping through endless pages from stacks of cookbooks, we now have the internet as an endless recipe library. Need to make the perfect cake for celebration? Desperate for a quick yet tasty chicken recipe? All you have to do is search and thousands of recipes await you.
ElectronicsPosted by
POPSUGAR

This Fan Also Purifiers the Air, and It's Been My Summer Savior

My house doesn't have an air conditioner, and needless to say, it's been hot working from home this summer. When I decided to invest in fan, I knew I wanted something that was also a purifier. I have bad dust allergies, and purifiers really help relieve them, which is why I ultimately decided on the Blueair Blue Pure Purifying Fan ($300). I already own and love the brand's popular purifier, so I knew this one would be a good choice.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce Copycat Recipe: Just 3 Ingredients & 10 Minutes Required for the Creamiest Alfredo Sauce Ever

Skip the wait at the restaurant and whip up this Olive Garden copycat alfredo sauce recipe in 10 minutes. Serve over your favorite pasta, chicken or even drizzle over veggies. Bring a pot of water to boil. Set a metal mixing bowl over the pot of boiling water. (You could also use a double boiler.) Put the butter and heavy whipping cream into the bowl and cook, stirring, until melted.
Recipesrecipes.net

Broccoli Cheese Soup  Recipe (Panera Copycat)

Rich and creamy, this copycat recipe brings Panera’s broccoli cheese soup to your kitchen! Broccoli and carrots are simmered in a thick cream sauce. Sauté the onion in 1 tablespoon of melted butter and set aside. In a large pot whisk together the remaining melted butter and flour over medium heat for about 3 to 4 minutes.
Recipesfavfamilyrecipes.com

Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

Try our Air Fryer Corn on the Cob recipe for flavorful, sweet, tender corn on the cob – without fail. Cooking corn on the cob is now easier than ever. Freshly picked corn on the cob is a late summer, early fall favorite. If you grow your own, or can find it locally at a farm stand or farmer’s market, it’s even better. Corn is a delicious side dish that goes well with chicken, beef, pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers, and just about anything grilled.
Skin CarePopSugar

Drunk Elephant's New Serum Is a Chemical Exfoliator I Can Actually Use, and Here's Why

I have very sensitive skin, so any time I try a new skin-care product, I'm cautiously optimistic, but prepared for the worst. In recent months, I've been working hard to repair my moisture barrier, and combat redness in my skin. I took a break from any acids or harsh exfoliants because it felt like everything I tried was making my skin sting and burn, which isn't a good feeling, and definitely doesn't mean your products are working. But, like anyone who wants to achieve glowing, healthy, gorgeous skin, I was eager to start adding some chemical exfoliation back into my regular routine.
Food & DrinksFood Network

How to Cook Frozen Food in Your Instant Pot

We’ve all been there: after a long day of work and other responsibilities, you race to get dinner on the table and quickly realize that you didn’t pull the meat out of the freezer. Instead of picking up the phone and ordering take-out, grab your Instant Pot! There’s a lot to love about the beloved gadget, but one of the best features is its ability to cook straight from frozen, no defrosting required, thanks to its “sauté” and “pressure cooker” functions. Talk about a weeknight win! Here are our Instant Pot Do’s and Don’ts to keep in mind the next time you want to cook a well-balanced meal straight from your freezer!
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Here's Why I Ditched My Stay-at-Home Sweatpants (Almost) For Good

It took me years to fully appreciate sweatpants. Up until 2020, I only owned one pair from high school, and I wore them almost exclusively as pajamas. If they ever did see the light of day, it was only while I grabbed a package off of my porch or took out the trash. I just didn't understand their appeal. Sure, they were comfy, but they also made me feel a little lazy, like I wasn't putting enough effort into my outfits. So pajamas they stayed.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

This Instant Pot Queso Dip Is Absolutely Foolproof

A good, cheesy dip is one of my favorite comfort foods — but making one that has that precise melty texture, good flavor, and stays ooey and gooey while you slowly chomp through a bag of tortilla chips can sometimes be a challenge. Thankfully Becky Hardin of The Cookie Rookie has a super-simple solution that doesn’t require turning on the stove or getting any extra pots and pans messy: Instant Pot queso dip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy