I've Been Using Nutribullet's New Compact Air Fryer More Than My Oven—Here's Why
I held out on getting an air fryer for quite a while. It wasn't that I thought the kitchen gadget is a passing trend—I know the hype is real. From quickly transforming foods into crispy bites to roasting last-minute meals to baking breads and cakes, the air fryers are game changers for home cooks. But as someone who lives in New York City, I didn't believe my kitchen had the space to squeeze in one more appliance.www.foodandwine.com
Comments / 0