I've Been Using Nutribullet's New Compact Air Fryer More Than My Oven—Here's Why

These days, with so many amazing kitchen tools and appliances to choose from, consumers are seeking something more from what they buy. Chalk it up to the age of social media; these days, everyone is looking for beauty. It comes as no surprise then, that Walmart partnered with Drew Barrymore to create their new line of cookware, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore. This collection of appliances, cutlery, gadgets, and other cookware is sold exclusively at Walmart and features a bold, beautiful design in a range of eye-catching colors. But is it up to snuff when compared with other air fryers we’ve tested, or is it all looks and no muscle? Here's how our testing bore out.