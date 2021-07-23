Saturday Storms, but a Nice Sunday to Follow!

The weekend's comfortable weather followed us into Monday, and it's going to hold out a little longer even as showers and storms try to make an appearance!. Another night of great sleeping weather is ahead! With a sprawling dome of high pressure remaining parked over Illinois, tranquil weather spans from the eastern seaboard, all the way to the central Plains, including us here in the Great Lakes, of course! While high pressure is keeping things quiet on the ground, we're also reaping the benefits of an upper-level trough which continues to lock the cooler and more pleasant air in place.