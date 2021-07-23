Saturday Storms, but a Nice Sunday to Follow!
The work week came to a largely quiet close on Friday, but things will take a more active turn on Saturday!. Isolated showers and potential thunderstorms this evening will wind down quickly after sunset, but they won't stay away for the entire night. A period of partly to mostly cloudy skies will take us from roughly 9:00 PM to 3:00 AM, before new isolated showers and thunderstorms begin to develop. The back-and-forth stemming from the presence of a warm front overhead, as that front also welcomes in a considerably muggier air mass.www.wnem.com
