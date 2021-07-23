Cancel
Environment

Saturday Storms, but a Nice Sunday to Follow!

By Bryan Bachman
WNEM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe work week came to a largely quiet close on Friday, but things will take a more active turn on Saturday!. Isolated showers and potential thunderstorms this evening will wind down quickly after sunset, but they won't stay away for the entire night. A period of partly to mostly cloudy skies will take us from roughly 9:00 PM to 3:00 AM, before new isolated showers and thunderstorms begin to develop. The back-and-forth stemming from the presence of a warm front overhead, as that front also welcomes in a considerably muggier air mass.

Saginaw, MIWNEM

Staying comfortable, but watching for some rain

The weekend's comfortable weather followed us into Monday, and it's going to hold out a little longer even as showers and storms try to make an appearance!. Another night of great sleeping weather is ahead! With a sprawling dome of high pressure remaining parked over Illinois, tranquil weather spans from the eastern seaboard, all the way to the central Plains, including us here in the Great Lakes, of course! While high pressure is keeping things quiet on the ground, we're also reaping the benefits of an upper-level trough which continues to lock the cooler and more pleasant air in place.

