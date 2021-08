Mauro Icardi has said that he will not be leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer, despite reports linking him with a return to Italy. Icardi joined PSG in 2019, initially on loan before sealing a permanent transfer at the beginning of last season. After making an impressive start, scoring 12 goals in his first 20 Ligue 1 games and also performing well in Europe, he was hampered by injury during the 2020/21 campaign.