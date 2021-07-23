19-year-old from Fredericksburg sets record for flathead catfish on Llano River
Earlier this year, 19-year-old Jacob Land from Fredericksburg knew he caught a big fish but didn't know until later that he actually set a record at a Texas river. Land tells MySA he landed a 31-pound, 41-inch flathead catfish while fishing at the Llano River on April 7. He says it's the biggest one he's ever caught, explaining how it was a little tough for him and his best friend/net guy Austin Scheider to get into his kayak.www.lmtonline.com
Comments / 0