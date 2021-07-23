SPRINT BOAT RACING: Jet-powered action back on the water Saturday in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES — Silenced by the pandemic in 2020, the roar of jet-powered sprint boats returns for faithful racing fans Saturday at Port Angeles’ Extreme Sports Park. Two-person sprint boat teams from around the Pacific Northwest will zip through Extreme Sports Park’s water-filled channels in the first of two American Sprint Boat (ASB) racing events of the summer. The other is set for Sept. 11.www.peninsuladailynews.com
