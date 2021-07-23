Volunteers sought for Dream Playground work session
The centerpiece play structure of the Generation II Dream Playground at Erickson Playfield stands over the surrounding play area Thursday in Port Angeles. Organizers from the nonprofit Dream Playground Foundation have scheduled a work session to complete the playground from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Volunteers are asked to bring their own cordless woodworking and landscaping tools. Play surface installation is scheduled to begin Aug. 2 with a soft opening and ribbon cutting planned for Aug. 14.www.peninsuladailynews.com
Comments / 0