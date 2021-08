In case you missed it, here’s a quick look back at all the music news that caught my attention this weekend. LILY IN WONDERLAND: I’m loving British song bird Lily Allen‘s new single, “The Fear,” from her upcoming second CD, It’s Not Me, It’s You, due out early next year. Though the song, which explores the ugly underbelly of fame and pop culture, won’t officially drop in the U.S. until tomorrow, it already leaked online, along with the ethereal Alice in Wonderland-inspired music video. Check it out after the jump.