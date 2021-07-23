YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS | Removing officeholders is difficult, but there’s a simple solution
Because I’m both an attorney and a former Democratic Party chair, people often ask me questions about the law as it relates to politics. For example, someone recently asked me what they needed to do to impeach a county officeholder. I will not disclose who asked the question or the name of the official they want to run out of town on a rail, but I thought I would provide a short civics lesson on how to remove officeholders in Ohio.www.mahoningmatters.com
Comments / 0