Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS | Removing officeholders is difficult, but there’s a simple solution

By David Betras
Posted by 
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Because I’m both an attorney and a former Democratic Party chair, people often ask me questions about the law as it relates to politics. For example, someone recently asked me what they needed to do to impeach a county officeholder. I will not disclose who asked the question or the name of the official they want to run out of town on a rail, but I thought I would provide a short civics lesson on how to remove officeholders in Ohio.

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Rights#Federal Court#Ohio Attorney General#Impeachment#Democratic Party#Sec#Senate#The Ohio House#Firstenergy#The General Assembly#The Ohio Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Supreme Court needs to be cut down to size

On July 20, the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States sat for its third public meeting. Formed in April by executive order, the 36-member commission exists to hear arguments for and against Supreme Court reform and to analyze and appraise the merits of specific proposals. President...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

Republican Arizona official says GOP legislator admitted there was 'nothing to' election fraud allegations

Karen Fann, the Arizona state Senate president and a Republican, has supported the state legislature's "forensic audit" of the 2020 presidential vote in Maricopa County, which was won by President Biden. Fann said earlier this month that the audit is "not about" former President Donald Trump, who continues to claim widespread voter fraud — especially in states like Arizona and Georgia — cost him the election. "This is not about overturning the election," Fann added. "This has never been about anything other than election integrity."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Mary Trump: My uncle 'revealed the Republican Party to be what it is'

Former President Trump 's niece Mary Trump , a prominent critic of his, on Monday said that he "held up a mirror" and "revealed the Republican Party to be what it is." "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin asked Mary Trump to expand on what she meant when she wrote in her new book that critics who say her uncle does not represent the U.S. are wrong.
POTUSMSNBC

Jim Jordan clumsily adds new details to his Jan. 6 call with Trump

When it comes to the Jan. 6 attack, and his interactions with Donald Trump the day of the insurrectionist riot, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has generally adopted a confident posture. "If they call me, I got nothing to hide," the Ohio Republican boasted early last week. This week, that confidence...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump tries (and fails) to defend urging the Justice Dept to lie

According to materials released late last week by the House Oversight Committee, Donald Trump had a meeting of great historical significance on Dec. 27, 2020. Desperate to overturn the results of the election he lost, the then-president privately urged Jeffrey Rosen, his acting attorney general, and his deputy, Richard Donoghue, to declare that the election was corrupt.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check 4 Gains Momentum

Stimulus Check four has gained significant momentum. The government of Joe Biden announced aid for the citizen. The American Rescue Plan was passed four months ago. The plan provided essential monetary funding to the common people. The main purpose of the program was to lessen the financial burden of the people. Most of the citizens have benefitted heavily from the funding. But with each passing day, the demand for the fourth set of Stimulus Check is growing.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Intercept

His Conviction Was Overturned Amid Evidence of Innocence. The Supreme Court Could Throw It All Out.

Shoddy police work, junk forensics, and a flawed defense converged in the case of Barry Jones. Did Arizona send an innocent man to die?. Brandie Jones was in the yard at Arizona State Prison Complex Perryville, a women’s prison just west of Phoenix, when she got called into the office for important news about her dad. It was the summer of 2018. Her father, Barry Jones, was on death row. But now, after more than 23 years, a federal district judge had vacated his conviction. The state of Arizona was ordered to release or retry him immediately.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump to object to release of tax returns - lawyer

(Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump will challenge a recent U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee, one of his personal lawyers signaled on Monday. “There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the...
Oklahoma Stateoklahoman.com

Stitt, other Oklahoma officials urge Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade

Gov. Kevin Stitt and several other Oklahoma elected officials urged the U.S. Supreme Court last week to overturn its longstanding protections for abortion, as a recent poll showed a narrow majority of Oklahomans favor state restrictions. “Rather than creating a federal constitutional right, the Court should leave regulating abortion to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy