The visibility of R&B on a commercial level has been a hotly debated topic in recent years. In 2020, rapper Young M.A. took to Twitter to proclaim that music today doesn’t “feel the same” because there’s not enough of it being made. While some agreed with her take, others were vehemently opposed, promptly reeling off names of artists they felt were without doubt flying the flag for the genre. One of those mentioned was Texas-raised singer, songwriter and dancer Leon Bridges.