Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Journalism

A Martínez

weaa.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West. Prior to NPR, Martínez was the host of Take Two at KPCC in Los Angeles since 2012. During his tenure, Take Two created important forums on the air and through live events that elevated the voices and perspectives of Angelenos, and provided nuanced coverage of the region's challenges including homelessness, climate change and systemic disparities in health and education. He is also a familiar voice to sports-talk radio listeners in Los Angeles as a former host of 710 KSPN's In the Zone, and he was a longtime pre- and post-game show host for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers.

www.weaa.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Radio#Lakers#Talk Radio#Npr West#Kpcc#Kspn#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
Related
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Chris Evans Responds To Lizzo’s ‘Bundle Of Joy’ Pregnancy Rumor

In the latest development of Chris Evans and Lizzo’s pregnancy saga, the Avenger is apparently pretty ecstatic about news of their “little bundle of joy,” and Lizzo made a TikTok update about his response. Yesterday (August 1), Lizzo posted a follow-up video captioned, “OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP!...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Reporter Resigns Following Michael Phelps Article Mistake

A veteran sports reporter has resigned from her position with the New York Times after failing to disclose an important fact in her Michael Phelps story. Earlier this summer, Karen Crouse published a glowing profile on the legendary United States swimmer. However, she failed to disclose in the profile that she’s co-writing a book with Phelps.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

90 Day Fiance viewers are questioning Natalie and Julia’s friendship

Natalie Mordovtseva is currently struggling within her marriage to Mike Youngquist on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? but she has found an ally with her Seattle friend, Juliana. Almost immediately, fans started to question the basis of this relationship, especially after an extremely revealing conversation between the two. TLC...
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Sharon Stone Says Her Vaccine Stance Is Causing Her To Lose Work Opportunities

For years, Sharon Stone has both been a patient in and been an outspoken voice of the healthcare system. She suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage back in 2001 and has traveled all over the world advocating, promoting, and informing on various serious health topics to varying degrees of success and criticism. The latest cause for Stone has become the coronavirus and promoting the vaccine.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Ryan Seacrest Is Now Asking $74.5 Million for His Los Angeles Estate With an Underground Garage

The price of television host Ryan Seacrest’s Los Angeles compound just dropped $10.5 million. Set on 3 acres, the property is now asking $74.5 million, according to the listing with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency. “One of Beverly Hills’ most private and secluded estates,” it includes a 9,000-square-foot main house, two guest houses, a detached fitness center and an underground garage, plus a pool and pool house.
Arizona Stateazpm.org

The Smell of Rain; Arizona 360 on PBS NewsHour

"The smell of rain when it hits the ground, it’s a smell that you can’t smell anywhere else." - Phyllis Valenzuela, member of the Tohono O’odham Nation. Life in the Sonoran Desert is unique. Nowhere else on earth can you experience the sights and sounds that we enjoy in this place. And this year, with the return of the monsoon season, I’m reflecting on how Arizona Public Media not only brings you stories of people and places from around the world but also connects you with life in Southern Arizona. The experience of those first drops of rain after a long, hard, dry spell in the desert is captured perfectly in The Smell of Rain from AZPM’s Arizona Illustrated archives, in which a member of the Tohono O'odham nation shares how the rains are a sacred connection to the land and her ancestors. That’s the power of public media.
Los Angeles, CAThe Manhattan Mercury

Ron Popeil, inventor and king of TV pitchmen, dies at 86

LOS ANGELES — Ron Popeil, the quintessential TV pitchman and inventor known to generations of viewers for hawking products including the Veg-O-Matic, the Pocket Fisherman, Mr. Microphone and the Showtime Rotisserie and BBQ, has died, his family said. Popeil died “suddenly and peacefully” Wednesday at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in...
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 31, 2021

Today is Saturday, July 31, the 212th day of 2021 with 153 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, Saturn and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include Confederate guerrilla...
Los Angeles, CAPage Six

Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted biking through Los Angeles

Arnold Schwarzenegger terminated some calories this weekend. The 74-year-old avid bike rider was photographed cycling through the streets of Los Angeles with two pals on Saturday. The “Terminator” star showed off his toned legs while riding in black gym shorts, but kept warm by also donning a puffy blue Patagonia...
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella in 2023

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival co-founder Paul Tollett revealed that Frank Ocean is set to headline the festival in 2023 in a new Los Angeles Times profile. Ocean was originally slated to co-headline the 2020 festival with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, but after Coachella was rescheduled to spring of 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ocean was not available for the new dates.
Weight Losskrvs.org

Melissa Gray

Lin-Manuel Miranda On 'Mary Poppins Returns' And Writing His Way Onstage. How Slick Rick And Queen Latifah 'Breathed Life Into Hip-Hop' In 1988. Lucibela Channels The Joy Of Cape Verde On 'Laço Umbilical'. By Melissa Gray • Apr 23, 2018. New Year's Resolution Help: NPR Seeks Your Alternatives To Swearing.
Musicwmmr.com

Rage Against The Machine Headlining Coachella in 2022

Rage Against The Machine will be headlining the 2022 installment of Coachella. This news was confirmed by the festival’s co-founder Paul Tollett in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Rage was originally set as one of the headliners in 2020. Joining Rage as headliners in 2022 will be Travis Scott, while Frank Ocean has been announced as one of the headliners in 2023. Both Scott and Ocean were supposed to headline in 2020 with RATM.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Watch The Post-Diana Ross Supremes With Jean Terrell On ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’

One of the first performances by the post-Diana Ross incarnation of the Supremes is newly available to watch on the official YouTube channel of The Ed Sullivan Show. The clip features new lead singer Jean Terrell along with Cindy Birdsong, at left, and Mary Wilson, on the right, performing on the February 15, 1970 edition of the famous variety show, a month and a day after Ross sang live with the group for the last time, at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas. It was at this show that Terrell, then aged 25, was introduced as the Supremes’ new frontwoman.
Music955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Nickelback has a message for fans who have been anxiously awaiting the release of their next album: Don’t hold your breath. While bassist Mike Kroeger confirms he and his bandmates are currently working on the follow-up to 2017’s “Feed the Machine,” he notes they’re taking their time to make sure they don’t make a “sh*tty record.” The reason Nickelback has the luxury of a deadline-free recording process is the band’s members are also their own bosses, Kroeger says. “We’ve been managing ourselves for about a year,” he reveals. Has Nickelback peaked already? Are fans lost when a band takes too long between albums?
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella in 2023

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival co-founder Paul Tollett revealed that Frank Ocean is set to headline the festival in 2023 in a new Los Angeles Times profile. Ocean was originally slated to co-headline the 2020 festival with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, but after Coachella was rescheduled to spring of 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ocean was not available for the new dates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy