Northam recommends but won’t require student masks
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration is issuing new guidance on COVID-19 measures for the upcoming school year. The guidance released Wednesday urges but does not require continued masking in many circumstances. The Democratic administration noted that a statewide public health order that mandated masking in schools is coming to an end Sunday. It says school divisions will have the ability to implement more flexible local policies going forward.shoredailynews.com
