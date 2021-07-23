Cancel
Health

Brexit: More than 2,000 medicines face withdrawal over Protocol

BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 2,000 medicines are set to be withdrawn from Northern Ireland due to the NI Protocol, a pharmaceutical trade association has warned. The Protocol means Northern Ireland is still in the EU's pharmaceutical regulatory system unlike Great Britain. The EU has proposed what it says is a 'creative solution'...

