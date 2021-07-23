Cancel
Listen to BTS’ funky R&B remix of ‘Permission to Dance’

By Gladys Yeo
NME
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK-pop boyband BTS have released a brand-new R&B remix of their latest single ‘Permission to Dance’. Big Hit Music announced via fan community site Weverse that the synth-heavy remix is “a song with a distinct 1990’s sensibility”. It also shared that the new remix was prepared to express its gratitude towards fans for their love and support for BTS’ music.

