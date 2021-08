Kieran Trippier Pushes Atleti To Sell Him To United, Sport Reports. £34million Kieran Trippier pressing to agree Man Utd move - Report (thefaithfulmufc.com) After an impressive showing in Euro 2020, Kieran Trippier has told Los Colchoneros that he wants to play at Old Trafford. Previously, Atleti bought the English fullback for 20M. Now, the lowest that Manchester United could get for him would be 34M. Even with a cool profit of 14 million euros, Atleti will still be in a hurry to replace Trippier with a proven, world-class right-bacl.