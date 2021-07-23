Still Something About Wrestling- The Daily LITG, 23rd July 2021

Michael Uslan was the man with the vision. Who knew that Batman was ripe to be turned into a movie, if only someone would take the chance. And bought up a perpetual option from DC Comics. He was, of course, very very right, even though the road was long and it is why you will see his name on every Batman movie made since Tim Burton's. You can draw a direct line from Uslan's belief to the existence of the current DCU and MCU, as well as the likes of Transformers, GI Joe, and the entire modern concept of a movie franchise. Of course, behind every nowhere-to-franchise are tales of the dodgiest investments, the weirdest deals, and probably the crew jackets that Jack Nicholson had to pay for. He has written about his life with Batman before in The Boy Who Loved Batman but the title of his sequel. "Batman's Batman: A Memoir from Hollywood, Land of Bilk and Money" suggests he has secrets to spill and will be posting the receipts. It suggests this will be a very entertaining read indeed.