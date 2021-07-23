Cancel
TV Shows

Still Something About Wrestling- The Daily LITG, 23rd July 2021

By Rich Johnston
 10 days ago

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Supernatural Message For Jared Padalecki- Daily LITG, 20th July 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Spoilersbleedingcool.com

Chevy Chase Community Challenges- The Daily LITG, 25th July 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Do You Feel Lucky, CM Punk? Well, Do You? Daily LITG, 24th July 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Bad Boy Damian – The Daily LITG, 21st July 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Chasing Chevy- The Daily LITG, 26th July 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
ComicsValdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Conan Chronicles: Horrors Beneath the Stones

With the rights to Conan reverting back to Marvel Comics several years ago, the company has not only embarked on reprinting its landmark "Conan the Barbarian" and "Savage Sword of Conan" issues, it's also reprinting the story arcs written and illustrated when publisher Dark Horse held the comic book rights to the character.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Skipping Team GO Rocket Animations in the Daily LITG, 31st July 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

An Underappreciate Run of Lady Luck from Quality Comics, at Auction

The Golden Age comic book character Lady Luck is the creation of comics legend Will Eisner and artist Chuck Mazoujian. Mazouzian made his comics debut with the cover of Marvel Mystery Comics #2, and by the next year was working on Lady Luck for Will Eisner's The Spirit newspaper sections. That backup series was soon taken over by artists including Nick Cardy and Klaus Nordling, and many of those stories were reprinted in Smash Comics #42-85 (April 1943 through October 1949). But when the Smash Comics title became Lady Luck with the December 1949 cover-dated issue, the brief new series featured new covers by Gill Fox, and new Lady Luck stories by Nordling and Fred Schwab. The series only lasted for five issues, but you can get four of the issues from Quality Comics' Lady Luck series up for auction in this today's session of the 2021 August 1-2 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122131 from Heritage Auctions.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Amazing Spider-Man #361 First Carnage Set To Break Records At Auction

I saw the Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage trailer on the IMAX screen ahead of The Suicide Squad last night. Carnage does look good on the screen. And with the movie nearing releases, this is clearly a good time to sell his first appearance in the comics back in Amazing Spider-Man #361. Written by David Michelinie, with cover and art by Mark Bagley and Randy Emberlin. And as part of Heritage Auctions Search, Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction 122131, a copy of Amazing Spider-Man #361 CGC-slabbed at 9.8 is up for auction, and it's just the kind of time that it might just set a record at some point. Current bids are at $565, with a day of bidding to go. Today a copy sold on eBay for over $880, but back in May, when that trailer came out, they topped $1600. Could this be in a dip between trailer and movie release that some might take advantage of? Let's check back in twenty-four hours, shall we?
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Hey, He Looks Like Stan Lee- The Daily LITG, 1st of August 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Female Robin To Reportedly Cameo In Titans Season 3

We already know that there will be a lot of Robins and ex-Robins in Titans‘ third season, with Dick Grayson fully assuming the mantle of Nightwing, Jason Todd crossing over into being Red Hood, and Tim Drake making his live-action debut. However, our sources are claiming that another version of Robin will appear in the fresh block of episodes coming in August, namely Carrie Kelley.
Societybleedingcool.com

How Marvel and DC are Collecting Their Pride Comics for Bookstores

This year, both Marvel and DC Comics published Pride-related anthology comic books for the first time. And for next year they are both collecting them with other material for bookstores. Marvel will add the wedding issue, King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling, to their Marvel Voices: Pride #1 as well as relevant stories from Marvel's Voices #1 and the United States of Captain America #1 that Dean Cain hated so much. While DC Comics collects DC Pride #1 alongside, Mysteries of Love in Space #1, New Year's Evil #1, and Young Monsters in Love #1. Here are the listings for both;
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Comics Publishes Complete Talon By James Tynion IV

DC Comics are definitely realising that James Tynion IV is a thing. They are even allowing him to publish creator-owned comics through them, something removed from Kurt Busiek and Brian Bendis of late. And they are delving through their publication history to find books of his they can collect and put his name in the headline. Such as the Batman spinoff Talon he wrote for eighteen months as part of The New 52, drawn by Miguel Sepulveda. But only James' name makes it into the title of the book… here's the Amazon listing.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Comics, Please Fix Your Batman Dark Knight Detective Vol 6 Cover

These are the covers to the first six volumes of Batman: The Caped Crusader trade paperbacks collecting classic Batman stories from decades past. And these are the first six volumes of its sister title, Batman: The Dark Knight Detective. But what has happened with that sixth volume? The disparity was pointed out by Women Write About Comics' EIC Nola Pfua on Twitter. And it is quite a thing.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Michael Uslan To Spill All About Turning Batman Into Movies

Michael Uslan was the man with the vision. Who knew that Batman was ripe to be turned into a movie, if only someone would take the chance. And bought up a perpetual option from DC Comics. He was, of course, very very right, even though the road was long and it is why you will see his name on every Batman movie made since Tim Burton's. You can draw a direct line from Uslan's belief to the existence of the current DCU and MCU, as well as the likes of Transformers, GI Joe, and the entire modern concept of a movie franchise. Of course, behind every nowhere-to-franchise are tales of the dodgiest investments, the weirdest deals, and probably the crew jackets that Jack Nicholson had to pay for. He has written about his life with Batman before in The Boy Who Loved Batman but the title of his sequel. "Batman's Batman: A Memoir from Hollywood, Land of Bilk and Money" suggests he has secrets to spill and will be posting the receipts. It suggests this will be a very entertaining read indeed.

