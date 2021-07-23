CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 114 to 120 possible. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures in the mid 80s to lower 90s are expected. The lack of overnight heat relief will significantly increase heat stress for those without adequate access to cooling.