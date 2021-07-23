Cancel
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

Yuma Daily Sun
 10 days ago

————— 997 FPUS56 KSGX 231947. Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California. Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to. 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther...

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

————— 661 FPUS55 KVEF 021612. Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast...please visit...
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

————— 019 FPUS55 KPSR 022315. Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and...
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

————— 463 FPUS55 KREV 021032. Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-030300- Greater Lake Tahoe...
AZ Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

AZ Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

————— 129 FPUS55 KPSR 021719. Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and...
AZ Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

AZ Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

————— 624 FPUS55 KVEF 021916. Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast...please visit...
California StateSFGate

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CAZ041-030015- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the. beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. West winds around. 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to...
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-031500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
AZ Tucson AZ Zone Forecast

AZ Tucson AZ Zone Forecast

————— 045 FPUS55 KTWC 020930. Including Ajo and Organ Pipe Cactus N.M. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85. .THURSDAY...Mostly...
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 114 to 120 possible. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures in the mid 80s to lower 90s are expected. The lack of overnight heat relief will significantly increase heat stress for those without adequate access to cooling.

