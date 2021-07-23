Ex-Giants offensive lineman Chad Wheeler’s trial on domestic violence charges is postponed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman has been arrested and charged in connection to her ex-husband’s death in St. Paul. St. Paul police say officers arrested the 40-year-old woman Saturday on suspicion of murder. She’s suspected of killing 50-year-old Kou Yang; his body was found on the 1100 block of Kennard Street. On Monday, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says it filed second-degree murder charges against the victim’s ex-wife, Karina See Her. Police say that Yang had two bullet holes to the back of his head. His body was discovered buried in the backyard under a shed, and wrapped in some sort of material. Investigators also found blood on the walls inside the house, which had been painted over. Her’s bail has been set at $2 million. If convicted, she could face up to 40 years in prison. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Air Quality Alert Extended Due To ‘Unprecedented’ Conditions Toddler Killed When Car Rolls Off I-94 Overpass; State Patrol Says Alcohol Involved Alexis Saborit Charged With Beheading Girlfriend In Shakopee The Do’s And Don’ts As Air Quality Alert Casts Pall Over Minnesota