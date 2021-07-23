Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ex-Giants offensive lineman Chad Wheeler’s trial on domestic violence charges is postponed

By Mike Rosenstein
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The trial for former New York Giants offensive lineman Chad Wheeler once again has been postponed. Per the Seattle Times:. A King County spokesman said Thursday the trial is now set for Oct. 21. The trial had an initial date of June 1 and then was later moved back to Aug. 26. The trial was moved because the case setting hearing was moved back to Aug. 28, which then also moved back the omnibus hearing to Sept. 23 and then the trial date.

www.nj.com

Comments / 1

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
137K+
Followers
65K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#American Football#New York Giants#The Seattle Times#Kent Police Department#The Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Search Warrant Reveals Details in Barkevious Mingo Indecency With a Child Case

The alleged incident reportedly took place on July 4, 2019, and was reported earlier this year. NFL player was entertaining a young relative and the child's best friend when the incident was alleged to have taken place. The player's lawyer says the accusation is a lie; expressed disappointment the NFL...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Millionaire Hires 2 Hitmen To Kidnap & Torture Estranged Wife. They End up Drowning Instead.

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Monday, years after devising a kidnap-for-hire plot targeting his estranged wife that ended with his two hitmen drowning. According to The Advocate, Lawrence Handley, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree kidnapping. Handley was under the influence of methamphetamine and cocaine in 2017 when he paid Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Haynes, both 27, to kidnap his estranged wife as the pair were mired in a contentious divorce.
Arizona Statefox10phoenix.com

Arizona man accused of striking cyclists charged with murder

HOLBROOK, Ariz. - An Arizona man already facing assault charges for allegedly plowing his pickup truck into people participating in a bike race nearly six weeks ago has been charged with murder. An indictment made public on July 28 adds a murder charge against Shawn Michael Chock in the death...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Domestic Violence Victim Murdered & Dismembered By Abusive Ex & His Dad Amid Custody Battle

A Florida man and his father were sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison for murdering, dismembering, and burying the man’s estranged wife in 2019. According to the Orlando Sentinel, father and son Angel Rivera and Christopher Otero-Rivera, 64 and 33, are believed to have killed Nicole Montalvo,33, to win custody of her and Otero-Rivera’s 8-year-old son. At some point, the pair devised a plan to plant drugs on Montalvo so she would lose custody.
Trenton, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Arrest made in slaying of transgender woman in Trenton, prosecutor says

Authorities have charged a Trenton man with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman in the city’s West Ward. Daniel L. Smith, 36, is charged with murder and related firearms offenses for the early Friday shooting of Shaquil Loftin, 23. Trenton police officers responding to a reporting shooting at a house on Kelsey Avenue found Loftin shot in the face at about 4:40 a.m.
Cushing, OK1600kush.com

Man Arrested In Cushing Jailed On $100,000 Bail On Domestic Violence Charge

(Cushing, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, who was jailed on $100,000 bail following his arrest at a Cushing convenience store, has been ordered to appear before a Payne County judge Tuesday on a felony count of domestic violence as a subsequent offense along with a misdemeanor count of threatening to stab his wife and daughter in the neck if they did not take him where he wanted to go.
Logan County, OHpeakofohio.com

City man assaults girlfriend; charged with domestic violence

A city man was charged with domestic violence after he assaulted his girlfriend late Sunday afternoon around 5 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic complaint at Old Field Beach in Lakeview. While en route, deputies were advised by dispatch the male suspect was leaving the beach...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Itasha Patterson In Custody After Police Say Argument Escalated Into Deadly Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have taken one person into custody for investigation of first-degree murder. Itasha Patterson is being held in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend. Itasha Patterson (credit: Denver Police) Officers rushed to North Quitman Street on a report of a shooting about 3 a.m. on July 31. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from several gunshot wounds who was pronounced deceased. Officers took Patterson, 37, into custody that same day. Investigators believe the shooting began as an argument between people who knew each other and then escalated.
NFLPosted by
Bring Me The News

Jeff Gladney's ex-girlfriend files $1 million civil lawsuit

The former girlfriend of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has filed a civil lawsuit seeking at least $1 million in damages after Gladney was accused of assault last April. An affidavit obtained by USA Today says the lawsuit details the April 1 incident where Gladney is accused of assault, battery,...
Public Safetybigislandnow.com

Fern Forest Man Sentenced to Prison on Domestic Violence Charges

A Fern Forest man was sentenced up to five years in prison for two seperate domestic violence incidents that occurred in 2019 and 2020. Twenty-eight-year-old Dean Aaron Hess appeared virtually before 3rd Circuit Court Judge Peter Kubota from Hawaii Community Correctional Center on Wednesday, July 21. Hess pleaded no contest to the charges in March.
Ramsey County, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman’s Ex-Husband

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman has been arrested and charged in connection to her ex-husband’s death in St. Paul. St. Paul police say officers arrested the 40-year-old woman Saturday on suspicion of murder. She’s suspected of killing 50-year-old Kou Yang; his body was found on the 1100 block of Kennard Street. On Monday, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says it filed second-degree murder charges against the victim’s ex-wife, Karina See Her. Police say that Yang had two bullet holes to the back of his head. His body was discovered buried in the backyard under a shed, and wrapped in some sort of material. Investigators also found blood on the walls inside the house, which had been painted over. Her’s bail has been set at $2 million. If convicted, she could face up to 40 years in prison.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Air Quality Alert Extended Due To ‘Unprecedented’ Conditions Toddler Killed When Car Rolls Off I-94 Overpass; State Patrol Says Alcohol Involved Alexis Saborit Charged With Beheading Girlfriend In Shakopee The Do’s And Don’ts As Air Quality Alert Casts Pall Over Minnesota
Rahway, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Rahway man charged with threatening to kill municipal court judge over prior charges, authorities say

A Union County man who threatened to kill a Secaucus Municipal Court judge and harm the court staff has been arrested, according to authorities and the criminal complaint. Jermaine Glynn, 38, of Rahway, left voice messages on April 12 and 19, and July 24, saying that he would harm the municipal court judge and staff at the court if charges against him were not dismissed, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.
Miami, FLBleacher Report

Miami Safety Avantae Williams Suspended After Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

A University of Miami spokesperson confirmed Hurricanes safety Avantae Williams has been suspended after being arrested Wednesday on domestic violence charges. ESPN reported Thursday that Williams is being held on $10,000 bond after he was charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant person in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Comments / 1

Community Policy